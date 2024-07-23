Sharks are testing positive for cocaine

Scientists found alarmingly high levels of cocaine in Brazilian sharpnose sharks off the coast near Rio de Janeiro.

Experts believe that water released from illegal cocaine labs or the excrement of drug users could be responsible, the BBC reported.

A marine ecotoxicologist told Science that the findings are “very important and potentially worrying,” as research has found that the drugs have similar effects on animals as they do on humans.

This is the first time cocaine has been found in sharks, and experts said that additional research is needed to determine how this would affect their behavior and fetuses.