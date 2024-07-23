Meta releases its most powerful AI yet

Meta released a new version of its artificial intelligence model Llama, designed to rival those from OpenAI and Google. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Llama 3.1 is a “state of the art” AI capable of some math, generating images from text, and digesting entire books in one go. Meta has taken an open source approach to its AI, where it allows developers to use its offerings for free, unlike OpenAI or Google.

Meta’s bet is that Llama could become as important as the open-source Linux operating system, which saw initial commercial competition but is core to most cloud computing now. But it’s also possible that users could modify the model to remove guardrails, Wired reported, potentially enabling it to do harm.