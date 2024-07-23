Kamala Harris has a 2% lead over Donald Trump in a new poll following Biden dropping out

Kamala Harris has a 2% lead over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a new poll by Reuters/Ipsos. Harris led Trump 44% to 42% in a two-way race, which is within the margin of error, the outlet cautioned. In a three-way race with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, her lead grew beyond the margin of error, to 4% points over Trump.

The poll was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, after US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday and endorsed Harris, his vice president, to take his place at the top of the ticket.

It comes after several other recent polls showed Trump and Harris neck-and-neck; however this shows voters potentially trending in Harris’ favor. Voters had consistently reported feeling dissatisfied with both Biden and Trump as presidential candidates, but now Biden is out the race, Harris could present the fresh face they are craving.

AD

The poll also found that most voters agree that Harris is “mentally sharp,” while fewer said the same about Trump.