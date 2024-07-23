Harris fails to reassure Europe’s leaders

Harris’ appeal may have more to do with Trump’s perceived danger

Sources: Bloomberg , CNBC , Politico

For European leaders, Harris’ commitment to US engagement on the international stage provides a welcome alternative to Trump’s isolationism, though some officials have cast doubt on her true convictions, unsure of whether her previous comments as VP reflect her own worldview or that of Biden’s, Bloomberg reported. There’s a “renewed sense of excitement” at Harris becoming the Democrats’ frontrunner, CNBC wrote, but that buzz may be more to do with fears about Trump: “There are, obviously, doubts, but she has a very different profile compared to Trump, which is good,” one senior diplomat said. Yet officials cited by Politico variously described Harris as “invisible,” “banal,” and “highly scripted,” remaining unconvinced she can beat Trump, which remains the “critical question.”