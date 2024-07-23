Hamas and Fatah sign a ‘unity’ deal in Beijing over post-war Gaza

Palestinian factions including Hamas and Fatah signed a “national unity” agreement over the post-war governance of Gaza after three days of intensive talks in Beijing.

China hosted the negotiations between the rival organizations, as part of a move to maintain Palestinian control in the enclave after the still raging Israel-Hamas war ends, as Beijing seeks to increase its influence in future peace negotiations.

The Palestine Liberation Organization will operate as “the sole legitimate representative of all Palestinian people,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

On X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote that “Hamas’s rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar,” chastising the Fatah chief and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “Israel’s security will remain solely in Israel’s hands,” Katz said.

Previous similar declarations have failed. An agreement between Hamas and Fatah brokered in 2011 in Cairo disintegrated in under a year.