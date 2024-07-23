Events Newsletters
Diego Mendoza
Updated Jul 23, 2024, 8:02pm EDT

Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial features at world’s largest performing arts festival

Of the more than 3,500 shows at the world’s largest performance arts festival, two are based on Gywneth Paltrow’s infamous trial over a ski collision. This year’s Edinburgh Fringe, showcasing comedy stars like Hannah Gadsby, will also feature two musicals about “one of the most memorable, and ridiculous” celebrity court cases of all time: The Hollywood star was sued by a retired optometrist who accused her of crashing into him on a ski slope, and countersued for $1.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing and I Wish You Well will go head-to-head at The Fringe next month. Unlike their real-life protagonists, however, the performers believe there’s enough room for both: “I’ll go and see their show,” one of the actors told The Sunday Post. “I just think, spread the joy.”

