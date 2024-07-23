Europe’s backlash against tourism might not work

Locals feel left out of the tourism dividend

Sources: Financial Times , Fortune , BBC

Tourism is the “economic lifeblood” for many of the places that are now seeing local protests, the Financial Times noted. But the problem may be less to do with tourism in itself, and more to do with how cities and resorts are being “operationalised to serve tourists” over the local population, an urban planner who works in Barcelona and Athens said. “The discussion isn’t really about the right kind of tourist, it is about how local people benefit from tourism,” a tourism expert told the BBC. “If locals can make a good living from it… then there can be a healthy coexistence for both,” he argued.