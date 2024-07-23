Can Kamala Harris survive the Republican oppo machine?

Republicans finally know who they need to beat in 15 weeks: Vice President Kamala Harris. They’re still figuring out which version of Harris is running.

Will it be the “smart on crime” prosecutor who out-played a generation of Democratic talent in California while tacking to the center when needed? The flat-footed 2020 presidential candidate, whose “conversations” about progressive policies ended with zero progressive votes? The 2020 vice presidential winner whose rhetoric — “there is no vaccine for racism” — didn’t survive the anti-woke backlash?

As Harris secured the nomination, Republicans waded through all of it, pulling clips and quotes from a 20-year career that brought her into an unpopular Democratic White House. One emerging approach: Attack all of it, blowing up the prosecutor-versus-predator frame she laid out this week by portraying her as soft on crime, pathetically weak on immigration, and a handmaiden to presidential failure.

“One hundred percent of the Joe Biden record is Kamala Harris’,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters on Monday. At the same time, the National Republican Senatorial Committee was circulating a memo, urging candidates to emphasize that “Harris is even more progressive than Joe Biden.”

The real work started on Tuesday, when the Trump campaign shared the mugshots of people arrested in Minnesota, then released on bail after help from the Minneapolis Freedom Fund. On June 1, 2020, as protests and riots broke out in response to the murder of George Floyd, Harris tweeted a link to the fund’s donation portal “to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota”; ever since, Republicans have linked her to criminals who re-offended after release, and even one man who was acquitted of his original charges.

“The Minnesota Freedom Fund has no connection with Kamala Harris beyond a single tweet posted to her Twitter account more than four years ago, at a time when people across the political spectrum were galvanized by the murder of George Floyd and the mistreatment of protesters in Minneapolis,” said Jana Kooren, the MFF’s deputy executive director. “We understand her tweet as a human reaction to that moment, shared by millions of people around the world.”

GOP strategists didn’t expect many attacks to land this week. Too much attention swirled around Harris, her own vice presidential options, and President Biden’s Wednesday night speech about his decision not to run. The Trump campaign’s pollster Tony Fabrizio put out a memo warning that she’d likely receive an initial bump in public opinion surveys before they could rev up their attack machine.

But they’re building for the next 105 days, and combing through a long list of Harris decisions and statements that stand apart from the Biden record. Biden won the 2020 Democratic nomination while ignoring most of the left’s policy demands. Harris met those demands, and lost it.

“She has, in the past, endorsed a whole list of left/unpopular positions, chasing the wokeish activist wing of the Dems, and they will be used against her,” wrote author and Liberal Patriot co-founder Ruy Teixeira, in an email. “It’ll be interesting to see whether and how much she tries to move to the center on any of this stuff, or just sticks to the abortion/democracy/Trump is a Satanic criminal playbook to rile up the alleged anti-MAGA majority.”

