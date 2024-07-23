Banks forecast economic fallout of Trump’s unorthodox trade proposals

Trump may launch a ‘fast and furious’ trade war on China…

Source: Bloomberg

There are a number of reasons to believe Trump would follow through with his major proposed tariff hike if reelected, Bloomberg argued. His first trade war in 2018 did not damage the American economy as much as analysts had warned, which means resistance to more action may be low. And if Trump proceeds with the tax cuts he’s promised, the government will need alternative sources of revenue, leading economists to conclude that a “fast and furious” trade war against China is a real possibility. But this would also lead to “a hard-decoupling” of the two countries’ economies, an expert argued, accelerating an already-ongoing fragmentation of the world with China on one side and the US on the other.