Big pharma pushes early detection in Africa cancer battle

NAIROBI — Global pharmaceutical companies are ramping up a push for early cancer detection as a key step to enhance treatment of the disease across Africa.

AstraZeneca, Chinese genomics firm BGI Genomics and the World Health Organization (WHO) have all rolled out major early detection programs on the continent in recent months.

Africa faces one of the world’s highest cancer mortality rates at 88.9 per 100,000 incidences, according to the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer. The number of annual cancer deaths in Africa is projected by the WHO to double to more than 1 million by 2030 unless urgent action is taken. The growing number of cases is driven by environmental, genetic and lifestyle factors including urbanization, pollution and tobacco consumption.

AD

The cancer care burden in Africa is worsened by limited public spending on health compared to high-income countries. African governments spend, on average, less than $100 per capita on health costs, compared to about $8,000 in the United States. Chemotherapeutic medicines in Africa cost between three and six times more than international reference prices, putting them out of reach for many cancer patients.

The AstraZeneca program, launched in May in Kenya, aims to screen 1 million people in the East African country across three different cancer types – lung, breast and prostate cancer. It also aims to train more than 10,000 healthcare professionals, support more than 100 oncology centers, and boost access to critical cancer medicines.

And the WHO in January launched a three-year initiative to promote early breast and cervical cancer care detection in three African countries — Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya and Zimbabwe.