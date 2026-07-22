Ukraine appears to change tactics in Russia attacks

Ukraine appears to be shifting its strategy in its attacks on Russia. Kyiv is letting up on its strikes on Russian oil refineries — easing Moscow’s fuel crunch and pushing gas prices back down — and is instead hitting ships: More than 120 Russia-linked vessels were reportedly targeted in the last two weeks.

Ukraine is also taking aim at Russia’s consumer economy, striking warehouses belonging to the country’s largest online retailer, considered Russia’s Amazon equivalent and a major employer.

In switching targets, Kyiv is looking to “keep the enemy guessing,” an expert said, allowing it to sow public discontent within Russia and retain momentum in the war.