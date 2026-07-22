Trump nears war funding crisis as congressional Republicans splinter

The Trump administration is barreling toward a war funding crisis even as its conflict with Iran escalates, with slim chances of congressional approval for more defense money anytime soon.

House Republicans are on the verge of passing a budget on Wednesday that sets up over $70 billion in new military funding that’s intended to cushion the stress of the expanding war. But the Senate is balking at that budget, leaving lawmakers far from agreement on a binding piece of legislation that can get 50 GOP votes.

With House members set to leave Washington until September, many Republicans are still seeking a clearer picture of the administration’s military cash needs — even as Trump aides insist that Congress needs to act now.

“I don’t know how much is for, you know, yesterday’s war. And what’s for tomorrow’s war,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Semafor. “So suffice it to say, I’ve begun my investigation, but I can’t tell you I have a good sense of it.”

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators on Tuesday that the Iran war’s estimated cost so far is $37.5 billion, though that number doesn’t include the cost of rebuilding conflict-damaged US bases in the Middle East. But Hegseth’s push for $67 billion more in emergency Iran spending — while the Pentagon directs $75 billion from last year’s tax cuts law to other military spending — may be obscuring a war cost that is far greater.

“Here’s the reality,” one US official told Semafor. “Everyone knows in the admin that the cost of this war is going to exceed $100 billion, and that head staff and the comptroller in these public testimonies are having to offer lower numbers because they don’t want to create a bad news cycle or upset the president.”

Inside the administration, some argue that the cost of the Iran conflict is being understated given the level of munitions already exhausted overseas. Some hawkish lawmakers and administration aides say the Pentagon will need far more than the $95 billion party-line spending bill that the House GOP wants to pass, which includes $60 billion for the military and $13 billion for intelligence programs.

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Pentagon officials on Tuesday declined to explicitly say that the current Iran war funding request will be enough to “get the job done,” as Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., put it.

Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., told Semafor that he wants more than the $67 billion to help sustain a war that has gone on for months — longer than the president’s initial projection of “weeks” — with no clear end date.

“It would not be my choice” to start at $67 billion, Wicker said. “We need more and it’s better to start off high.”

Wicker wants to get closer to the $1.5 trillion that the administration has sought in annual defense spending, which would be a massive increase over current levels. Democrats want paired spending increases for domestic priorities with any defense spending increase.

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Sean Parnell, chief spokesman for the Pentagon, pushed Congress to act faster.

“We have been sounding the alarm for weeks: failure by Congress to swiftly approve the military’s funding requests is not just bureaucratic delay,” Parnell said in a statement. “It will directly endanger American troops engaged in active conflict.”

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, declined to pinpoint the ultimate cost of the war Tuesday: “I can’t answer the question on what it will cost,” he said, “because the enemy has a vote.”