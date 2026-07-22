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OpenAI to spend more on data centers

Jul 22, 2026, 6:46pm EDT
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Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/Reuters

OpenAI hiked the amount it expects to spend on data centers as the company prepares for an IPO and expands its cloud computing ambitions.

The new projections — $750 billion through 2030, according to The Wall Street Journal — point to the speed and scale of US’ AI buildout: OpenAI on Wednesday announced its first data center in which it is the lead developer and designer.

But that buildout has sparked grassroots pushback. New York recently enacted the country’s first statewide moratorium on the facilities, and a Republican senator told Semafor on Wednesday that his constituents in Kansas are “on fire” against data centers. A new Politico poll found more Americans now oppose nearby data centers than support them, a reversal from just six months ago.

Value of private US data center construction
J.D. Capelouto
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