Katie Nolan on the sports gambling takeover, covering politics, and the slow return of the boys’ club

Sports media host and “Casuals” podcast creator Katie Nolan joined Mixed Signals live at Cannes to talk about navigating two decades of upheaval in sports media. Max and Ben ask Katie why she turned down gambling advertising when it was everywhere, how politics keeps inserting itself into sports whether she wants it to or not, and whether the window that opened for women in sports media is closing again. They also get into call-in radio, hockey’s underrated chaos, and what it took for her to become a Jeopardy! champion.