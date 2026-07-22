Exclusive / Intel seeks operating partners for Ohio chip fab

Intel is looking for a partner to help it run its Ohio fab project, the massive chip-making operation for US memory production that has been mired in years-long delays and setbacks.

South Korean memory giant SK Hynix is among those being considered to work with Intel in Ohio, rather than buy the operation outright, according to people familiar with the matter.

SK Hynix on Tuesday denied a South Korean media report that it’s negotiating with Intel to acquire the Ohio semiconductor campus. Semafor has reported that SK Hynix doesn’t plan to buy the semiconductor campus. The two companies have not yet engaged in formal negotiations about an operating deal, one of the people said. Another person close to Intel described the interest as very early.

A spokesperson for Intel declined to comment on the potential tie-up. A spokesperson for SK Hynix didn’t immediately return a request for comment. An Intel spokesperson previously told Semafor that “Intel is committed to Ohio, and we continue with our investments to accelerate site readiness.”