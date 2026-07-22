Higher share of adults in US than in other countries see danger in politics, poll finds

Americans are more likely than those living in any other nation to name politics as a leading risk to their safety.

One in 10 US adults identified politics as the “greatest source of risk” to their daily safety, according to new Gallup polling, up from 6% who said so in 2023 and 2021.

The average proportion of people who said politics pose a safety risk across 140 countries is just 1%.

In the US, the numbers are similar across party lines, though Democrats’ and Republicans’ reasons for citing politics as a safety risk differ; Republicans blame Democrats and Democrats point to the Trump administration, though respondents from across the ideological spectrum say partisan polarization is a factor.

Overall, Americans say road accidents pose the biggest threat to their safety, followed by crime and violence.