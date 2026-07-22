EU leaders to discuss AI — later this year

Europe’s heads of state will hold their first dedicated meeting on AI as the continent comes under pressure to address the economic and geopolitical challenges the tech poses.

The summit, however, won’t happen until October at the earliest (in typical European fashion, the group doesn’t meet for much of the summer). The bloc passed its AI Act in 2024, but its decision to finally convene reflects a realization that the issue of AI is no longer just a regulatory question, Politico wrote, but one of “national security and geopolitical influence.”

Many in Europe are pushing for reducing technological dependence on Washington, though the US secretary of state told diplomats to downplay the narrative that the US holds a “kill switch” over AI.