David Droga on being ‘the last Don Draper,’ AI’s impact on creativity, and why the boldest ads are the easiest sells

David Droga is the vice chair of Accenture Song and the most decorated creative in Cannes Lions history. He joins Mixed Signals to talk about what it actually takes to sell a CMO on a bold idea (and why the boldest of ideas are sometimes the easiest to sell). Max and Ben ask David about how AI is changing the advertising business he’s spent his life building, whether the creative visionary still has a place at the top of the industry, and what the New York Times’ “Truth Is Worth It” campaign can teach struggling news brands about their own value. He also walks through some of his most famous ads.