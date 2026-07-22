An ode to trash collectors

Trash!: A Garbageman’s Story by Simon Paré-Poupart.

This Montrealer and former journalist’s memoir of two decades in the bin collection business provides an intimate and unflinching look at a profession that many would care not to dwell on, but which nonetheless offers one of the last unionized workplaces for unskilled laborers.

“Tightly written and snappily translated by the author’s fellow Québécois Pablo Strauss, Trash! is full of unexpected if sometimes pungent surprises,” the Financial Times wrote. Buy Trash! from your local bookstore.