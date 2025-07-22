Russia, Ukraine to hold new peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia and Ukraine would hold a new round of peace talks.

Tomorrow’s meeting between officials in Istanbul comes as both countries ramp up drone attacks, and as US President Donald Trump increases pressure on Moscow to reach a ceasefire or face “very significant” sanctions, including secondary tariffs of up to 100% on countries trading with Russia.

Previous talks in May and June led to prisoner exchanges but failed to end hostilities, as Kyiv rejected Moscow’s demands that it surrender major cities and disband most of its military. Zelenskyy faces domestic challenges too, however: The state’s security services raided the country’s anti-corruption body over suspected collusion with Russia.