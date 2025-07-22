Judge questions legality of Harvard funding cuts

A US judge raised questions Monday over the legality of the Donald Trump administration’s cuts to Harvard University’s research funding.

During a hearing, the university argued the funding freeze is unconstitutional, while the White House contended the school has allowed antisemitism to fester on its campus. While the judge is yet to issue a ruling, she pushed back on the administration’s claims that concerns around antisemitism justified the cuts.

Trump has made Harvard central to his effort to reshape American higher education; his administration also recently served subpoenas to the Ivy League school for records on international students. Trump-style populists have long “thrilled at the prospect of humbling elite universities,” The Atlantic wrote in a recent profile of Harvard’s president.