Japan plans first new nuclear reactor post-Fukushima

Jul 22, 2025, 6:48am EDT
This picture taken on August 6, 2024 shows a general view inside the reactor containment vessel of the unit 7 reactor building at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Kashiwazaki.
A nuclear reactor in Kashiwazaki. Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images.

A Japanese power company unveiled plans for the country’s first nuclear reactor since the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

The earthquake and ensuing tsunami that year killed around 18,000 people, and severely damaged a nuclear plant, leading Tokyo to shut down almost all the country’s reactors. But since 2022, Japan — facing high energy costs and dependent on overseas imports — has U-turned, reactivating 14 plants.

Public opinion on nuclear power has also shifted. Kansai Electric Power will begin a survey on a site in the country’s south, although it may take years to complete. The government wants to boost nuclear power generation to 20% of Japan’s total electricity mix, more than double what it is now but still short of nuclear’s 30% level pre-Fukushima.

A chart showing the share of electricity generation from nuclear for several nations.
Tom Chivers
