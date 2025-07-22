Israel deepens Gaza offensive with strikes on Deir al-Balah

Israel on Monday launched an air and ground offensive into the only Gaza city that had not seen major military operations or devastation since the war began.

Deir al-Balah is a humanitarian hub, and there is speculation that Hamas has been holding Israeli hostages there. The incursion comes a day after the Israeli military reportedly killed dozens of Palestinians seeking food.

The UK, Japan, and several European nations were among 25 countries on Monday that condemned Israel’s actions in a statement notable for its candor, the BBC’s diplomatic correspondent wrote.

The nations threatened further action to secure a ceasefire — code for recognizing a Palestinian state — a point of leverage that the UK and France have considered but not yet pulled.