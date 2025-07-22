Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Principals newsletter icon
From Semafor Principals
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

House Republicans tap Garbarino as Homeland Security chair

Jul 22, 2025, 5:20am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Andrew Garbarino
Zeeshan Naeem/US Air Force

The House Republican Steering Committee selected Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York as its pick to chair the Homeland Security Committee Monday after former Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee resigned for a job in the private sector.

Garbarino, who serves on the steering committee himself and currently chairs the Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity panel, beat out three other lawmakers for the gavel — Reps. Michael Guest of Mississippi, Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Clay Higgins of Louisiana — after all four gave presentations on their plans. In his, Garbarino touted his experiences helping impeach former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and representing New Yorkers affected by 9/11.

The full conference must vote to confirm Garbarino, whose predecessor also served as Homeland Security chair, before he can assume the role.

Green’s departure leaves his conference with just a seven-seat majority.

Eleanor Mueller
AD