Fragile ceasefire holds in southern Syria

Jul 22, 2025, 6:52am EDT
A government checkpoint in the Sweida province.
Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

A fragile ceasefire between Druze and Bedouin forces in southern Syria is holding after a week of conflict that left more than 1,000 dead.

Tensions between the two communities have exploded, leading to some of the worst sectarian violence Syria has seen since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship.

The mainly Druze city of Sweida was overrun by Bedouin fighters last week, before state forces took control. Israel then carried out air strikes in support of the Druze, who are resisting Damascus’ efforts to impose authority; armed groups are still massed around Sweida, the BBC reported.

The new Syrian government is keen to present a unified face post-Assad, but the latest clashes point to a nation still riven with ethnic and religious tensions.

Tom Chivers
