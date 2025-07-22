Democrats try to defuse shutdown bomb

Senate Democrats are making a calculated gamble that cutting bipartisan spending deals this summer could save them from another politically painful shutdown fight this fall.

Since their March crackup over whether to accept Republicans’ government funding bill, Democrats have gotten repeatedly trampled by their opponents’ partisan power plays on tax cuts, spending cuts, and rolling back Biden-era regulations.

Even the usual bipartisan exercise of raising the debt ceiling got thrown into President Donald Trump’s party-line megabill, further degrading Democratic leverage.

Democrats still wield the legislative filibuster over government funding bills, but shutdown fights aren’t exactly in their DNA. So they are hoping that bipartisan spending deals will inoculate them from September hardball and avoid the kind of take-it-or-leave-it jam they experienced in March.

AD

“My orientation now is to pass as many bipartisan bills as we can, so we don’t have to face an all-or-nothing bill in September,” Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, told Semafor.

He said he hopes to get GOP agreements that key pieces of any spending deal aren’t dismantled via the party-line rescissions process Republicans used just last week: “I’ll be looking for some assurance that on these bipartisan bills, they mean it. They can’t go back on it.”

Relegated to the minority and with little sway over the congressional agenda, Democrats are betting that the bipartisan route is the least terrible of several bad options ahead of them. The House GOP proved it can unilaterally fund the government without Democratic votes earlier this year, lessening the party’s leverage on that side of the Capitol.

AD

After a lengthy caucus meeting on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led most of his party to advance a Veterans Affairs and Military Construction spending bill, probably the least controversial of the annual funding measures. His only alternative was to filibuster the bills and prepare for a shutdown fight.

“We are going to think about ways in which we can rebuild trust after rescissions. And you know, from my perspective, I’d like to make a bipartisan appropriations process work again,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., a member of the Appropriations Committee, told Semafor.

Writing “bills that both parties can stand behind would make it actually harder for a partisan CR to be jammed through,” she added.

Still, it’s a decision that comes with some controversy. Schumer faced some of his harshest intraparty criticism earlier this year, after he and nine other Senate Democrats allowed a six-month spending bill to go through the Senate and become law.

AD

Republicans just unilaterally cut $9 billion in congressionally-approved spending through rescissions, adding further drama to what’s already a hard enough deadline to meet.

“They’ve shown no respect for the norms or rules. It’s just partisan hardball and acting as Trump’s puppet,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Semafor.

“If Trump boasts about doing partisan, one-sided triumphs — as disastrous as they are for the country — there’s little room for bipartisan compromise,” he added. “But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t try if it’s in the best interest of the country.”