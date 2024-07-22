What a Kamala Harris presidency might look like

The vice president’s chances are fair

Sources: New York , Washington Post

Vice presidents tend to have good odds to succeed in elections, New York magazine noted. Perhaps more importantly, she is “a late substitution for an unpopular Democratic president facing an unpopular former Republican president,” so she could offer a fresh contrast to both Biden and Trump, it added. An average of 11 polls compiled by The Washington Post shows that there’s little difference between how Biden and Harris stack up against Trump — the former president still has a lead of about 1.5 points over Harris. That could change now: Harris’ nomination would be historic — she would be the first woman of color, as well as the first from a western state, if she were nominated — and that could energize voters as they wake up to this new reality.