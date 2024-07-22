Paris ramps up security ahead of Olympics opening ceremony

2024 could be particularly dangerous

Sources: Insikt Group , The New York Times

France has seen repeated attacks by the Islamic State, which has a history of targeting large public events. The country raised its national security alert to the highest level after an attack killed 144 people in Moscow in March. Ultimately, these Games could be particularly dangerous due to broader geopolitical crises: Russian state-sponsored organizations and other threat groups could be emboldened by escalations in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and in the Middle East, cyber threat research organization Insikt Group warned in a recent report. The head of the team responsible for cybersecurity at the Games declined to speculate about potential attacks, but told The New York Times in April he had no doubt there would be one.