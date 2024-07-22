Nigeria’s $220 million fine against Meta previews a clash over market power

LAGOS — Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook, is preparing to appeal a decision by Nigerian regulators to impose a $220 million fine against it for alleged market power abuse and privacy violations.

Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission published the fine last week, capping a three-year investigation. The inquiry focused on data sharing practices on WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging service in Nigeria. The commission found evidence of “multiple and repeated, as well as continuing infringements” of the country’s data protection and competition laws and imposed the fine as a final resolution.

Meta was ordered to “immediately reinstate the rights of Nigerian users to self-determine and control” data sharing, and stop sharing WhatsApp users’ information “with other Facebook companies and third parties” without users’ active consent. It was also required to pay $35,000 to cover the cost of the commission’s investigation, in addition to the $220 million penalty. Both amounts are to be paid within 60 days from July 18.

AD

“We disagree with this decision as well as the fine and we are appealing the decision,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a text to Semafor Africa. They did not specify where and when the appeal will be lodged.