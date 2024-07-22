Netanyahu’s address to Congress will have more than one audience

Netanyahu walks a thin political tightrope

Sources: ABC , The Washington Post

Netanyahu will walk a political tightrope in DC as he tries to satisfy several audiences, each with conflicting demands, ABC noted: Israel’s ultranationalist government wants him to show resolve in defeating Hamas by any means necessary; families of hostages held in Gaza want a deal; the Biden administration wants progress on a ceasefire; and Republicans want to see Biden and the Democrats take heat for their stance on the war. But the visit could also relieve some pressure, The Washington Post wrote: Netanyahu may be “coming here to use Congress and the White House as props, in demonstration of his indispensability,” a fellow at the Carnegie Institute for International Peace said.