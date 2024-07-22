Semafor Signals
Netanyahu’s address to Congress will have more than one audience
Insights from The Washington Post, ABC, Politico, and The Washington Institute
The News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the US Congress for the first time in nine years on Wednesday during a trip to Washington, DC. Some lawmakers have called for a boycott of his speech over the war in Gaza.
Netanyahu said his speech would emphasize the importance of bipartisan support for Israel, regardless of who wins the US presidency in November, Reuters reported.
“In this time of war and uncertainty, it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow, and always,” he added.
SIGNALS
Netanyahu walks a thin political tightrope
Netanyahu will walk a political tightrope in DC as he tries to satisfy several audiences, each with conflicting demands, ABC noted: Israel’s ultranationalist government wants him to show resolve in defeating Hamas by any means necessary; families of hostages held in Gaza want a deal; the Biden administration wants progress on a ceasefire; and Republicans want to see Biden and the Democrats take heat for their stance on the war. But the visit could also relieve some pressure, The Washington Post wrote: Netanyahu may be “coming here to use Congress and the White House as props, in demonstration of his indispensability,” a fellow at the Carnegie Institute for International Peace said.
The DC trip could help buy him time
Netanyahu is reportedly keen to meet with Donald Trump while in DC, and it’s possible he is “slow-rolling” ceasefire negotiations in the belief he’ll have more space to maneuver,and appease his far-right cabinet, if a Republican returns to the White House, Politico reported. “Then Netanyahu [and his inner circle] will have any options they want. There won’t be pressure on a ceasefire or hostage deal or anything else,” an expert at the Israel Policy Forum told the outlet. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly warned a hostage deal soon would be a “slap” to Trump and help Democrats, “implying the deal should be pushed to January,” when a new president will be sworn in, a fellow at The Washington Institute noted.