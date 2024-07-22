Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination campaign, becoming the most powerful Democrat after President Joe Biden to throw her support behind the Vice President.

In a statement, Pelosi thanked Biden with “love and gratitude” for his service, while adding that her enthusiasm for Harris — a fellow California Democrat — is “personal and political.”

“Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute — and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November,” Pelosi said.

While political commentators have framed Harris as the clear frontrunner ahead of the August Democratic National Convention, there is speculation that she could face a challenge from someone in the party, and independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is also reportedly considering a run.

Harris is yet to receive the public backing of other key Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.