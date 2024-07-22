Kamala Harris thanks Biden for his ‘unmatched legacy’ in first appearance since he dropped out

US Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his “unmatched legacy,” but stopped short of acknowledging her presidential bid in her first public appearance since Biden suspended his reelection campaign and endorsed her as the Democratic nominee.

“In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office,” Harris said Monday at a White House event celebrating National Collegiate Athletic Association) championship teams. “I am a first hand witness that everyday our President Joe Biden fights for the American people, and we are deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”

After securing Biden’s endorsement on Sunday, Harris said she plans to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination. Top Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton and over 30 Senators, have already backed her, but she is yet to get public support from other high-profile party members such as former President Barack Obama and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

While most political commentators see Harris as the clear frontrunner ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August, there is speculation that she could face a challenge from others like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.