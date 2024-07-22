US aid convoy hit by Israeli military in Gaza as former safe zone evacuated

Israeli troops fired on an aid convoy at a checkpoint while it was en route to Gaza City, the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency said on Monday.

Israel has also ordered the evacuation of a humanitarian area previously designated a safe zone to the west of Khan Younis, the agency said. Some 400,000 people are believed to be sheltering in the area.

The convoy’s mission had been “coordinated and approved” by the Israeli authorities, the head of UNRWA said. No casualties were reported, but one armored vehicle was left severely damaged. This is the latest in a series of attacks that have affected aid operations in the Palestinian territory.

The incident and new evacuation orders will likely be a subject of discussion as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the US Congress on Wednesday and meet with President Joe Biden.