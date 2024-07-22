How Biden’s presidency is remembered could rest on the outcome of the election

Biden advanced progressive policies and the economy

Sources: The Associated Press , Axios

History will be kinder to Biden than voters were, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama told The Associated Press, touting his progressive policies and defeat of Donald Trump in 2020. Under Biden, the White House advanced “elusive progressive priorities,” including student loan forgiveness, a “modest” gun control bill, and prescription drug price negotiation, Axios noted. Biden also appointed more than 200 federal judges, including Ketanji Brown-Jackson in the Supreme Court, marking the first Black woman to hold the role. And critically, the president took the US economy out of “the throes of COVID “ into one that is “growing faster than any of its peer economies,” Harvard University economist Jason Furman said.