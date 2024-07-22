How a Kamala Harris administration could handle Russia, China, and Israel

Harris may prove tougher than Biden on Israel

Sources: Al Jazeera , Harris’ national security adviser Halie Sofer , Politico

On Israel, Harris is expected to inherit Biden’s policy of support for the country, Al Jazeera noted. She has repeatedly supported Israel’s right to defend itself, and she is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week. “I traveled with her to Israel, and I saw firsthand her deep understanding of the [US-Israel] relationship and her support for Israel’s security,” Halie Sofer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, who served as Harris’ national security adviser in the Senate, told Semafor. But unlike Biden, Harris has also been outspoken in calling out the violence in Gaza, describing the conflict as a “humanitarian catastrophe,” and calling on Israel to “do more” to protect civilians — which may galvanize voters who have taken issue with the current president’s staunchly pro-Israel stance, Politico added.

With reporting from Mathias Hammer