Greek exhibition explores art inspired by despots

An arguably opportune exhibition titled Democracy explores art inspired by the despots who overthrew it.

Instead of striking a triumphant note about the enduring appeal of democratic governance, many of the 137 works displayed at Greece’s National Gallery in Athens — the very birthplace of democracy — use pop art to expose the political violence of coups and crackdowns.

The somber tone feels timely in a year “with watershed plebiscites that have an ominously terminal feel and pose uneasy questions,” The Guardian wrote.