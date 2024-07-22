Events Newsletters
Diego Mendoza
Updated Jul 22, 2024, 7:16pm EDT

Greek exhibition explores art inspired by despots

"La Gréce original" by Alexis Akrithakis, 1967. Alexis Akrithakis Collection
The News

An arguably opportune exhibition titled Democracy explores art inspired by the despots who overthrew it.

Instead of striking a triumphant note about the enduring appeal of democratic governance, many of the 137 works displayed at Greece’s National Gallery in Athens — the very birthplace of democracy — use pop art to expose the political violence of coups and crackdowns.

The somber tone feels timely in a year “with watershed plebiscites that have an ominously terminal feel and pose uneasy questions,” The Guardian wrote.

