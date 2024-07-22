European farmers’ bête noire

A signature European Union policy may be undercut by what proponents say is the future of food and what farmers say is a science experiment gone bad. “Frankenmeat” is deeply controversial: Big farmer unions say lab-grown beef and other products have the power to upend the social order, and destroy farming, which is at the heart of the EU.

As Politico notes, lab-grown meat isn’t even sold there, yet the threat to the Common Agricultural Policy, farmers contend, is deadly: “Break the CAP, their argument goes, and you might just break the EU.”