The world’s CrowdStrike IT problems aren’t over yet

CrowdStrike’s failure is a warning

Sources: The Atlantic , The Independent

This incident was not the first of its kind and it won’t be the last, The Atlantic wrote, noting that such failures are the “inevitable outcome of modern social systems that have been designed for hyperconnected optimization, not decentralized resilience.” As the world has globalized and digitized, risk becomes increasingly catastrophic and instantaneous. This time, the outage was fixed quickly because CrowdStrike made a good-faith mistake, but if a bad actor had been the problem, the consequences could be much worse. One cybersecurity expert told UK outlet The Independent that governments would need to work with the industry to “design out” technological flaws if they want to avoid similar incidents in the future.