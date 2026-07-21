Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine military chief

Ukraine’s president on Tuesday dismissed his top general, in the country’s biggest military shakeup since 2024.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s move followed widespread protests triggered by the removal of the country’s popular, young defense minister, who spearheaded an embrace of technology in the war against Russia, helping shift the tide in Kyiv’s favor. The ousted commander, meanwhile, “had come to represent the darkest, most punishing realities of a war fought through sheer attrition,” The New York Times wrote.

Zelenskyy’s new pick for a commander-in-chief, who is two decades younger than his predecessor, is likely to please protesters, as it signals the president’s acknowledgment of the generational shift in wartime leadership.