US could sanction top Chinese AI models

The US will scrutinize top Chinese AI models for signs they ripped off American competitors — as Beijing eyes restrictions on overseas access to those same systems.

Washington has accused Chinese tech firms of what it calls intellectual property theft through a process called distillation, in which one AI is trained on another’s outputs. “That’s unacceptable,” the US Treasury secretary said Tuesday, adding that “we have the ability to sanction them.”

As Chinese open-source models boom in popularity globally, Beijing is considering limiting foreign access to tech from some of the country’s top AI labs, the Financial Times reported, showing how both superpowers are racing to protect their frontier tech, as they also prepare for AI talks reportedly set for September.