Senate Democrat proposes universal healthcare for kids

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., is proposing universal healthcare coverage for children at birth, a move that will supercharge the debate among Democrats about what their agenda will look like heading into the midterms and 2028.

Kim’s new MediKids bill would automatically enroll children in Medicaid’s early screening and preventive healthcare programs, affecting the more than 4 million uninsured children in the US. Kids’ coverage would be available until age 26, and they would be automatically enrolled at birth, though families could opt out.

Kim said the bill is intended as a “jumping-off point” for his party’s debate about big ideas and also a major plank for when Democrats take back power.

“I’m really building towards creating that very tangible, concrete idea of what we would do if we had gavels, what we would do if we had the White House back,” Kim said.