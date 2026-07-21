Renewed US-Iran strikes stoke global inflation fears

Surging tensions across the Middle East strangled shipping traffic, driving energy prices higher and raising the specter of accelerating inflation worldwide.

A 10th day of aerial attacks between the US and Iran meant just 53 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the week to July 20, a 66% drop on the prior seven days, while threats of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are limiting Saudi Arabia’s ability to reroute exports.

US average gasoline prices are above $4 a gallon for the first time since June 17, Goldman Sachs predicted European gas prices would remain high into 2027/28, while a leading economics commentator warned that data showing US inflation was slowing was likely “a fluke.”