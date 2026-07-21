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More US employees are using AI, poll finds

Jul 21, 2026, 5:21am EDT
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An Nvidia AI website
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Americans’ apprehension about artificial intelligence isn’t stopping them from using it at work.

Fifty-two percent of US workers reported using AI in their jobs during the second quarter of this year, according to Gallup, including 30% who said they used it frequently and 15% who turn to it daily — a steady increase since the first quarter of 2026.

A chart showing the most frequent uses of AI among US workers.

Forty-seven percent of American employees now say their organization has adopted AI tools to improve operations, an increase from 41% during the first quarter, while a third haven’t incorporated it into daily work. Those who take advantage of AI in the office are most likely to use it for writing and editing or research.

The figures offer a window into how AI is already transforming workplaces, as employees worry about the technology’s eventual impact on the labor market.

Morgan Chalfant
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