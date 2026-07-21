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Kimi K3 model highlights China’s burgeoning AI efforts

Jul 21, 2026, 11:09am EDT
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Moonshot AI founder Yang Zhilin.
Moonshot AI founder Yang Zhilin. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

China’s AI ambitions were on full display over the last week.

The size and capabilities of Moonshot’s new open-source Kimi K3 model narrow Washington’s AI lead, underscore the limits of US chip controls, and call into question frenetic AI spending by American tech giants, analysts said.

K3 is an “ambitious, even risky attempt to get rid of the old stereotype of Chinese models as a cheap alternative,” a China AI expert wrote. The model’s release coincided with Xi Jinping’s speech at the country’s flagship AI conference, where he cast Beijing as the world’s benefactor of open-source AI. But China’s advances could be a “gift” to American AI firms, a Bloomberg columnist wrote, by bolstering their arguments against regulation.

J.D. Capelouto
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