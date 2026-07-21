Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ — in space

Jul 21, 2026, 10:54am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Semafor Recommends

Ilium by Dan Simmons.

This Hugo Award-winning retelling of the Odyssey takes place on a distant-future Mars, where a post-human species forces the characters of Homer’s epic to reenact the events of the poem, choreographed by Simmons’ narrator, a 20th-century Earth scholar resurrected through bits of his DNA.

The novel is “just as unwieldy and pretentious as it sounds,” Kirkus Reviews wrote back in 2003. “But Simmons never lets the story get away from him, using copious amounts of wit to keep the action grounded.” Buy Ilium from your local bookstore.

Brendan Ruberry
AD