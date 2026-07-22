Exclusive / Google, Nvidia deepen Europe robotics play with startup compute deal

Google and Nvidia are partnering with German data-robotics startup Microagi to provide computing power to train and deploy humanoids in factories, the companies announced Wednesday.

The deal, the terms of which weren’t released, will give Microagi access to Nvidia GPUs and Google’s AI models and cloud platforms. Microagi, which is coming off a $55 million seed funding round, collects real-world training footage in more than a dozen countries and consults with companies on deploying robots in their factories.

The global push into robotics is going to require massive amounts of compute, and Google sees the partnership as an “ecosystem play,” Marianne Janik, Google Cloud’s vice president for northern Europe, said in an interview with Semafor. Google isn’t getting data from Microagi or its customers in return for the compute.