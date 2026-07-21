Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Fervor over top-selling drugs fuels biotech dealmaking

Jul 21, 2026, 7:16pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mike Blake/Reuters

Biotech is commanding attention from dealmakers and investors. Pharma companies have acquired 37 biotech firms worth at least $1 billion this year, more than all of 2025, as they race to bolster pipelines before several blockbuster drugs lose their patent protections in the coming years.

The Trump administration’s light-touch regulatory approach and windfalls from top-selling drugs are also driving M&A, the Financial Times noted.

Against this backdrop, biotech and pharma firms’ IPOs are producing some of the year’s strongest returns, outperforming many AI-related listings, Bloomberg reported. “This is the healthiest biotech IPO market we have had in a long time,” an investment banker said.

Tom Chivers and Tasneem Nashrulla
AD