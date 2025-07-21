Events Email Briefings
SpaceX keeps NASA key contracts following Trump spat

Jul 21, 2025, 6:28am EDT
Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
Brandon Bell/Pool/File photo/Reuters

The White House considered axing federal contracts for Elon Musk’s SpaceX after the billionaire’s dispute with US President Donald Trump, but found most were too important to cut.

Administration officials concluded the contracts were essential for the Department of Defense and NASA, The Wall Street Journal reported, underscoring SpaceX’s dominance as the world’s main launcher of rockets and satellite internet provider.

Musk’s unpredictability had led other countries to look for viable alternatives to SpaceX’s satellites. The European Union in March recommended that the bloc develop its own providers, especially as it looks to support Ukraine, which depends on SpaceX’s satellite internet for battlefield operations. However, some fear tight EU regulations will prevent “the making of a champion,” Politico reported.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
