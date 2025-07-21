Saudi’s AlUla becomes luxury adventure hotspot

Marathons in August, “stationary triathlons,” and raves at sunset: these are some of the more active recreation options at AlUla, one of Saudi Arabia’s best known UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Runners are challenged the most, pushing through scorching heat in the “Desert Blaze” past ancient tombs and sandstone cliffs. The triathlon — beyond the stamina needed to complete it — is less intense, and can be completed on rowing machines, stationary bikes, and in the resort pool.

It’s a far cry from the hushed heritage of AlUla’s past. Once a sleepy archaeological site, it has morphed into Saudi Arabia’s adventure playground, complete with raves and sunrise yoga in the same valley the Nabataeans once roamed.