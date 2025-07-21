OpenAI to open first DC office to push policy goals and show off products

OpenAI plans to open up its first office in Washington, DC, which will serve as both a hub for the company’s policy ambitions and a showroom for visitors to learn about the company’s products, OpenAI told Semafor.

The office, which the company has dubbed “The Workshop,” will be where everyone from policymakers to educators to nonprofits can get training on OpenAI’s tools, in some cases getting early previews of products.

“One of the things that we’ve discovered is that our technology is our best advocate, our best educator, our best lobbyist,” Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer for OpenAI, told Semafor.

The office will be headed by Chan Park, the company’s head of global affairs for the US and Canada, and Joe Larson, who is leaving the defense tech firm Anduril to join OpenAI at the end of the month.

The AI giant hopes it can use the space to win over hearts and minds for its software and a hardware product CEO Sam Altman has said he hopes to release in 2026. It also aims to expand its partnerships and customer accounts in government and help shape regulation of artificial intelligence as legislators weigh everything from the risks of the technology to its copyright implications.

The Trump White House has made AI a key part of its agenda and is expected to release its AI action plan as early as Wednesday.